Three postponed ETSU games rescheduled

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three ETSU men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled.
ETSU Athletics announced Tuesday the home game against VMI that was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 will now take place on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.
This Wednesday’s home game against Samford has been moved to Feb. 1 with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
The road game against Wofford originally slated for Jan. 9 has been rescheduled to Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
All three games will take place on Mondays.
Nine Southern Conference men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled.
Below is the list of SoCon games that have been impacted:
Postponed Southern Conference men’s basketball games:
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 | UNCG at Western Carolina (no makeup date set yet)
Rescheduled Southern Conference men’s basketball games
- Thursday, Jan. 14 | UNCG at Samford (instead of Samford at UNCG on Feb. 6)
- Monday, Jan. 18 | The Citadel at UNCG (originally scheduled for Feb. 3)
- Monday, Jan. 18 | VMI at ETSU (postponed from Jan. 6)
- Monday, Jan. 18 | Western Carolina at Samford (postponed from Jan. 9)
- Monday, Feb. 1 | The Citadel at Western Carolina (postponed from Jan. 2)
- Monday, Feb. 1 | Mercer at UNCG (postponed from Jan. 9)
- Monday, Feb. 1 | Samford at ETSU (postponed from Jan. 13)
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 | UNCG at The Citadel (postponed from to Dec. 30)
- Monday, Feb. 15 | Furman at Western Carolina (postponed from Jan. 6)
- Monday, Feb. 15 | ETSU at Wofford (postponed from Jan. 9)
- Monday, Feb. 22 | The Citadel at Mercer (postponed from Jan. 6)
- Time changes to Southern Conference men’s basketball games
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 | Furman at The Citadel, 3 p.m. (was 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 23 | VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m. (was 12 p.m.)