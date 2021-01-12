Three postponed ETSU games rescheduled

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three ETSU men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled.

ETSU Athletics announced Tuesday the home game against VMI that was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 will now take place on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.

This Wednesday’s home game against Samford has been moved to Feb. 1 with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

The road game against Wofford originally slated for Jan. 9 has been rescheduled to Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

All three games will take place on Mondays.

Nine Southern Conference men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled.

Below is the list of SoCon games that have been impacted:

Postponed Southern Conference men’s basketball games:

Wednesday, Jan. 13 | UNCG at Western Carolina (no makeup date set yet)

Rescheduled Southern Conference men’s basketball games