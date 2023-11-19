CLINTON, S.C. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs and Blue Hose battled to a hard-fought tie, 28-28, after 20 minutes of play inside the Templeton Center on Sunday afternoon.

However, an outburst from the Blue and Gold offense ensured ETSU a 72-56 victory on the road.

Brenda Mock Brown’s crew out-scored Presbyterian 21-6 in the third quarter, including a 14-0 run to start the second half.

Kendall Folley led ETSU with 17 points and eight rebounds, while fellow guard Nevaeh Brown added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore Journee McDaniel got the start for the Johnson City squad on Sunday and delivered, notching eleven points and blocking two shots.

Presbyterian was paced by Bryanna Brady, who poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in defeat.

ETSU (3-1) sets its sights on the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament next weekend. The Bucs will face Norfolk State on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and then either Miami or Colgate on Sunday, November 26.