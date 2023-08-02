Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers were back on the field today for the opening of fall practice under second year head coach George Quarles.

The Bucs are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished 2nd to last in the SoCon.

Many of them are anxious to get that bad taste out of their mouth and thats why the coach was pleased with what saw on day open.

“A great first day. But every coach in America is saying that, you know, you I think you’re judging it a little bit more on day two. But I thought the energy was great leadership was great. Just the enthusiasm, the excitement about being out here was what you hoped for.”

“The offseason felt really long. You know, coach Coach Lawson says we’re in the fourth quarter right now, the January spring ball, that’s first quarter, summer’s third quarter. And we’re going into the summer into the fall camp. So it’s fourth quarter. So it’s been a long offseason but we’re ready to get going again.”

The Bucs open the season on September 2nd when they face Jacksonville State on the road.