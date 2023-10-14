JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs foiled the Bucs’ designs of a perfect 2-0 weekend, as the visitors were efficient in a 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

ETSU had set points in the opening frame, but ended up dropping it, 27-25.

The Citadel hammered the home team in the second set, 25-16, before squeaking out the final frame, 27-25.

Brianna Cantrell led the Blue and Gold with nine kills and eleven digs on the night. Jenna Forster and Amanda Lowe each chipped in eight kills in the loss, as well.

The Citadel’s Ali Ruffin dominated with 18 kills and 15 digs for the visitors.

ETSU (2-17, 2-6 SoCon) heads to Furman on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match.