The Bucketneers continue to prepare for the one million T-B-T

Johnson City, TN — ETSU fans got a sneak peek tonight at the newly formed Bucketneer basketball team that will compete starting this weekend in the annual T-B-T or the Basketball Tournament with a chance of winning one million dollars…

The Bucketneers are one of the lower seeds and will need to win three games to advance to the Champions bracket in Dayton.

Joe Hugley”I tell the guys every day you have to be the tougher team got to be the tougher team no one is going to give us nothing no one is going to give us any calls you have to be the toughest team mentally and physically and we come in here as coach Forbes did with us he’s going to make hectic where everything is against you in practice so when we get into TBT we are prepared and ready to go.”

T.J. Cromer” Just to let you know the core guys that we had the last 10 years have really legit guys as you can see a lot of us have played professionally so it just goes to show how successful ETSU has been.”

The Bucketneers will face Auburn’s alumni team (let’s hope it doesn’t have Charles Barkley) at the Charleston, West Virginia regional on Sunday…

