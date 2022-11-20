COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs held an early 7-5 advantage on the road Sunday, but never led again, as the Golden Eagles soared to a 69-62 victory.

ETSU didn’t hit its first bucket of the game until nearly six minutes in, when DeAnthony Tipler knocked down a three-pointer in transition for a two-point lead. But, a 19-5 Tennessee Tech run saw them take and expand their lead to as many as 12 points in the first half.

Morristown’s Braden Ilic joined in on a 10-2 run at the close of the half to draw the Blue and Gold back to within 33-30.

Allen Strothers’ layup in the opening seconds of the second period had the Bucs trailing by one, but that’s as close as they would get the rest of the way.

Jordan King led ETSU with 20 points and chipped in seven rebounds in the defeat, while DeAnthony Tipler added 11 off the bench.

The Bucs shot 35.2 percent from the field and just a hair under 30 percent from behind the arc.

Tennessee Tech was led by Jaylen Sebree’s 15 points, while the Golden Eagles also got contributions from Brett Thompson (10 pts, 7 rebs.) and Grant Slatten (9 pts).

ETSU (3-2) will welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.