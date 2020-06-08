Tennessee grad transfer Jalen Johnson heading to Wake Forest

Tennessee guard Jalen Johnson brings the ball up against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee grad transfer Jalen Johnson, who originally planned to transfer to ETSU, will instead transfer to Wake Forest where he will join former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes.

Johnson made the announcement Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“This past spring I developed a great relationship with Coach Forbes,” Johnson wrote. “After he and his staff left ETSU and went to Wake Forest, I met with my family about my final year of college eligibility. After much thought and discussion, I have decided to come HOME. WAKE FOREST…COMMITTED…GO DEACS.”

This comes after ETSU sophomore guard Daivien Williamson announced last week that he will transfer to Wake Forest.

Johnson averaged 3.5 points and two rebounds per game for the Volunteers last season. He shot 37 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 15.7 minutes per game and played in all 31 of Tennessee’s games.

