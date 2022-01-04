Taylor will return as defensive coord. and associate head coach under Quarles

Johnson City, TN — As News Channel 11 sports reported at 6 ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor will remain on staff for new head football coach George Quarles.

Taylor will remain as the defensive coordinator, plus he’s been elevated to associate head coach…

The former Buccaneer player who was passed over for the head coaching position led a defense that was in the top 30 in the country and in the top 3 in most statistics in the Southern Conference this past season…

It has been 5 years in a row the Bucs have been in the top 3 in total defense in the SoCon….

Also on Twitter Adam Neugebaure from Slippery Rock announced he has been hired as the Bucs’ new offensive coordinator.