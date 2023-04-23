CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJHL) – ETSU starting pitcher Nathaniel Tate stifled the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, as the Blue and Gold picked up a second-straight road victory, 1-0.

Tate hurled a complete game for the Bucs for the first time in his career, allowing no runs on just five hits. The senior also struck out 13 batters, which is a career-high.

The game was a defensive duel for much of the afternoon, until Cameron Sisneros came up with a two-out RBI single in the eighth, scoring Tommy Barth.

The Citadel’s Cameron Reeves went 8.0 strong innings, conceding just four hits and the lone Sisneros RBI.

ETSU (17-20, 4-8 SoCon) claims its first conference series win of the season, but still sits tied for last place in the SoCon with the Bulldogs.

The Blue and Gold will play one final road contest at Radford on Tuesday at 6 p.m., before coming home next weekend for a three-game set with Western Carolina.