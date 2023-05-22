JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 22, 2023) – Once again, ETSU senior ace Nathanial Tate (Manchester, Tenn.) has made history.

For the fifth time this season and the seventh time in his career, Tate has been tabbed the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.

Since the award began in 1989, Tate is the first player from any Southern Conference school to win the award five times in a single season, while also passing Western Carolina’s Chris Masters (2007-09) for the most career weekly awards in SoCon history with seven.

Additionally, the fifth-year senior sets ETSU’s Conference Player of the Week award records for both a single season and a career. Caleb Moore (2003-05) previously held the career record with four weekly honors from the SoCon, followed by the likes of Rod Walker (1991-92), C.J. Lee (2006-07), Bo Reeder (2009-11), Clinton Freeman (2011-14), Hagen Owenby (2015-17) and former teammate Landon Knack (2019-20) with three apiece from either the SoCon or Atlantic Sun (ASUN).

This season, no other Southern Conference player has won pitcher of the week more than once.