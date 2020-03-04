Steve Forbes named SoCon Coach of the Year; Boyd, Hodges receive honors

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Forbes watches on against the Florida Gators during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes has been named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year.

Under Forbes, who is in his fifth year at ETSU, the Bucs finished the 2019-20 regular season 27-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference. The 27 wins set a new program record for regular-season victories. The Bucs also secured the SoCon regular-season title and the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Senior guard Tray Boyd III and junior guard Bo Hodges also earned all-conference honors. Boyd was named first team by the media and second team by the coaches. Hodges earned first team honors by the coaches and second team by the media.

Boyd averaged 13.6 points per game this season and also led the team with 74 made three-pointers and 49 steals. He has scored in double-figures 22 times, including his career-high 30-points against UNCG.

Tray Boyd III (left) and Bo Hodges (right). Photos: WJHL

Hodges has led the Bucs in scoring on seven occasions and has scored in double-digits 22 times. That includes his career-high 27-point performance against Chattanooga. He also logged eight rebounds, five steals, two assists, and two blocks in the game.

The Bucs will open play in the SoCon Tournament this Saturday against either VMI or Samford. Tipoff is set for noon inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. The game will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.