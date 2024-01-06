GREENSBORO, N.C. (WJHL) – In a game of runs, UNC Greensboro started hot and closed the game on a 26-14 streak to earn a win over ETSU on Saturday afternoon, 70-54.

The Spartans opened the game on a 12-0 stretch, before the Bucs stormed back to cut the lead to as little as four points. The two teams battled back-and-forth until halftime, as the Blue and Gold trailed by just two points, 33-31, at the break.

A Jaden Seymour free throw immediately cut the lead to a single point out of the locker room, but the visitors could never grab the lead.

The score was still tight, 48-44, with just 9:21 to play. But, the home team forced a handful of ETSU turnovers and went on a 14-0 run, that put the contest out of reach.

UNC Greensboro’s Mikeal Brown-Jones led all scorers with 14 points, while chipping in eight rebounds. Jalen Breath also notched a double-double for the Spartans with ten points and eleven rebounds.

Jaden Seymour paced the Bucs with 13 points and four boards, while Ebby Asamoah (11 pts) and Quimari Peterson (10 pts) also finished in double figures. The three leading ETSU bucket-getters, however, combined to shoot just 12-of-40 (30%) from the floor.

As a squad, the Blue and Gold shot 34 percent (20-59 FG) from the field. The Spartans also grabbed more rebounds than the Bucs, 44-31.

ETSU (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) returns home to face Western Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m.