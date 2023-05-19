JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 19, 2023) – In what started as a low-scoring baseball game through six innings, both ETSU and UNC Greensboro used late rallies to surge ahead, but in the end, the Spartans would prevail in with a 6-5 win over the Bucs in a Friday thriller at Thomas Stadium in Johnson City.

With ETSU winning yesterday’s game and UNCG winning today, the series is now even at 1-1 and will be decided tomorrow with a new start time of 10 a.m. Both teams have a 9-11 record in conference play and sit in a three-way tie with VMI for fourth place in the Southern Conference standings.

The Spartans tallied singular runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-0 lead, but the Buccaneers woke up the bats after the seventh inning stretch and tacked on five runs over the next two frames to take a 5-3 lead. Unfortunately for the home team and its fans, the visitors from across the state line scored three runs in the ninth to snatch back the lead and tie the series.

Starting for perhaps the final time at Thomas Stadium, fifth-year senior Colby Stuart (Elon, N.C.) put up a valiant effort on the mound with a 6.0 inning quality start. The lefty gave up just three runs on six hits, while recording two walks and three strikeouts.