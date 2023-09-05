(WJHL) — One of the greatest teams ever in the Southern Conference will make it’s return to Johnson City on November 17th this coming basketball season.

The Davidson Wildcats announced it’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule and it includes a trip to Freedom Hall to face the ETSU Buccaneers renewing a Southern Conference rivarly…When these teams use to play it involved names such Steph Curry, Zakee Wadood, Dimeco Childress and Desonta Bradford to name a few. The last time these two teams met was in 2013 before the Wildcats jumped to the Atlantic 10… ETSU leads the overall series 26-19