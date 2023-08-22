SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference on Tuesday released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season.

For East Tennessee State University (ETSU), conference play will begin at home on Jan. 3, when the Bucs host Mercer in Freedom Hall.

ETSU will then hit the road for three of its next four games. The Bucs will travel to UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 6 before hosting Western Carolina on Jan. 10. The team will hit the road again on Jan. 13 to face Furman and on Jan. 17 to face Wofford.

The Blue and Gold squad will then return to Johnson City to host longtime conference rival Chattanooga on Jan. 20.

Next, the Bucs will travel to Virginia Military Institute on Jan. 24 before hosting Samford on Jan. 27.

After an away game against Mercer on Jan. 31, the team will have a three-game home stretch, hosting The Citadel on Feb. 3, Wofford on Feb. 7, and Furman on Feb. 10.

ETSU will then head to Chattanooga to face the Mocs on Valentine’s Day before traveling to Western Carolina on Feb. 17.

The Bucs will return home on Feb. 21 to host VMI before hitting the road again to face Samford on Feb. 24 and The Citadel on Feb. 28.

ETSU will end the regular season at home on March 2 by hosting UNC-Greensboro.

The SoCon Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 8–11 in Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

ETSU Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Conference Schedule

(Home games in bold)