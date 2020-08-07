Asheville, NC — The Southern Conference home of the ETSU Buccaneers announced today they needed more time to figure out if they will play football this season, pushed it back or have a conference only schedule with one nonconference game.
League is reviewing the latest guidelines for competition provided on August 5th by the NCAA board of governors and will incorporate them into its future decision making.
Southern Conference needs more time to decide on the fall sports season
Asheville, NC — The Southern Conference home of the ETSU Buccaneers announced today they needed more time to figure out if they will play football this season, pushed it back or have a conference only schedule with one nonconference game.