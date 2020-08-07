Southern Conference needs more time to decide on the fall sports season

Johnson City, TN -- The ETSU Buccaneers were close to putting a bow on their schedule a couple of months ago, but now because of all this uncertainty due to COVID-19, they still have some work to do.

What we know right now is that the Bucs will travel to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, inside Freedom Hall, they'll host UAB and then in November, they'll head to Florida to play in the Cancun Challenge. Along with the conference schedule, the Bucs still have 3 spots to fill