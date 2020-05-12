Sources: ETSU’s Daivien Williamson has entered the transfer portal

Daivien Williamson goes high before being undercut by the defender. (Photo: Jeff Keeling/WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU guard Daivien Williamson has entered the transfer portal, a source tells News Channel 11.

The sophomore from Winston-Salem played in all 34 games and started in 14 games this past season. He averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 assists per game and shot 48.4 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Returning to ETSU will be an option according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Williamson is the second ETSU player to enter the transfer portal recently. Sources confirmed last week that junior guard Bo Hodges had also entered the portal.

This comes after former head coach Steve Forbes left ETSU for Wake Forest. The university named Jason Shay, who served five years as an assistant under Forbes, as its next head coach.

ETSU went 30-4 this season and won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

