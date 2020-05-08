Sources: ETSU guard Bo Hodges has entered transfer portal

by: News Channel 11 Staff

East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges (3) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sources tell News Channel 11 that ETSU guard Bo Hodges has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-5 junior from Nashville started in 33 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to a death in his family.

This comes one day after ETSU announced it was promoting Jason Shay to head coach following the departure of former head coach Steve Forbes.

A source tells News Channel 11 that Hodges entered the portal prior to Shay being named head coach.

The Buccaneers went 30-4 this season and won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

