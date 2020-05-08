Sources: ETSU guard Bo Hodges has entered transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sources tell News Channel 11 that ETSU guard Bo Hodges has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-5 junior from Nashville started in 33 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to a death in his family.
This comes one day after ETSU announced it was promoting Jason Shay to head coach following the departure of former head coach Steve Forbes.
A source tells News Channel 11 that Hodges entered the portal prior to Shay being named head coach.
The Buccaneers went 30-4 this season and won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.