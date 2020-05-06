Sources: ETSU to hire Jason Shay as next men’s basketball head coach

(WJHL) — Sources say Jason Shay will be the next head coach of the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.

Sources tell News Channel 11’s Sports Director Kenny Hawkins that the university will hire Shay, who was named interim head coach following the departure of Steve Forbes last week.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports also says Shay will be hired.

Sources: East Tennessee State will hire Jason Shay as its next head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 6, 2020

Rothstein said an official announcement is expected soon.

Shay has served as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers since 2015.

After leaving ETSU for Wake Forest, Forbes recommended Shay as his replacement.

