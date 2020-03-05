SoCon Tournament: What you need to know

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — The regular season is over and now the men’s and women’s basketball teams of the Southern Conference are set to battle it out in Asheville.

The SoCon Tournament kicks off this Thursday inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center, formerly known as the US Cellular Arena. The women’s tournament will get underway on Thursday while the men’s games start Friday.

Men’s Bracket

The ETSU men, the SoCon regular-season champs, secured the top seed and will open play Saturday at noon against either No. 8 Samford or No. 9 VMI.

No. 1 ETSU (16-2, 27-4)

No. 2 Furman (15-3, 25-6)

No. 3 UNCG (13-5, 23-8)

No. 4 Mercer (11-7, 17-14)

No. 5 Western Carolina (10-8, 18-11)

No. 6 Chattanooga (10-8, 19-12)

No. 7 Wofford (8-10, 16-15)

No. 8 Samford (4-14, 10-22)

No. 9 VMI (3-15, 8-23)

No. 10 The Citadel (0-18, 6-23)

Women’s Bracket

The ETSU women grabbed the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 UNCG on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

No. 1 Samford (10-4, 15-14)

No. 2 Chattanooga (10-4, 11-17)

No. 3 UNCG (10-4, 21-8)

No. 4 Furman (8-6, 18-11)

No. 5 Wofford (8-6, 18-11)

No. 6 ETSU (4-10, 9-20)

No. 7 Mercer (4-10, 7-22)

No. 8 Western Carolina (2-12, 5-24)

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online.

ETSU fans who have already purchased tickets through ETSU Athletics can pick up their tickets at the arena’s will-call in the lobby.

Coverage

Saturday’s game between ETSU and Samford/VMI will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities. The 6 p.m. game between Furman and Wofford/The Citadel will also be shown.

The women’s championship game at 12 p.m. Sunday will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.

Monday’s men’s championship game will be televised on ESPN.

All tournament games will also be live-streamed on ESPN+.

News Channel 11 will live blog each of the ETSU men’s games on WJHL.com.

Parking

A web page has been set up that will provide real-time parking information during the tournament.

Trolleys will be available for those who can’t find parking close to the arena. Shuttle stops will be located in the following areas:

Near the College Street Parking Deck (164 College Street)

The Woodfin Street side of the Renaissance Hotel (31 Woodfin Street)

Near the Sears Alley/Coxe Avenue Parking Deck (11 Sears Alley)

The Wall Street Parking Garage (101 Otis Street)

Pre-game/Post-game

ETSU fans are encouraged to gather at The Bier Garden, located at 46 Haywood Street near the arena. The ETSU band and spirit squad will put on pre-game pep rallies.

Watch Party

Fans who can’t make it to Asheville are invited to watch the games from Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City.

Special Events

For more information about the Southern Conference Tournament, click here.