SoCon scheduled to start football season in mid-February

The Southern Conference does not have schedules to be released in basketball or football, but they are moving to closer to announcing when the football season will start.

This afternoon I spoke with someone close to the league office who told me SoCon football will start in mid-February and play through the spring with a conference champion getting an automatic qualifier bid into the playoffs that will begin on April 24th.

There was talk the season could start in late January but I was told it would elongate the season too much and prevent SoCon teams that played some games in the fall from fitting into the 13-week window to play all games.

There is also talk schools can be flexible in moving games up or back a day if need be, so that means there could be games on Sunday

“Some leagues at our level have release schedules across the country, I know the OVC did this week and they are playing on Sunday I think we’ll consider Sunday competition for football in the Southern just for the simple reason the calendar will be very pleasantly packed in the spring with athletic events because there will be basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, and soccer every single sport will be competing currently says ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland.”>