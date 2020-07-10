SoCon ‘proceeding as scheduled’ with fall sports for now

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — One day after the Big Ten Conference announced that it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, the Southern Conference gave no indication that it plans to follow suit, at least for now.

“We are currently proceeding as scheduled with exceptions of games that may have been cancelled by other conferences,” said Phil Perry, assistant commissioner for media relations. “We will of course continue to monitor the local and national landscape with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff as our primary focus.”

There are no football games scheduled between SoCon and Big Ten teams in the upcoming season.

As of now, SoCon football is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3 with both Western Carolina and Chattanooga playing non-conference away games.

East Tennessee State will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5 by hosting non-conference opponent Mars Hill.