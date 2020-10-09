SoCon presidents to meet next week, ETSU President hoping to ‘finalize a few questions’ about football, announce a spring season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- During a media briefing after Dr. Brian Noland’s State of the University address at ETSU, he mentioned that SoCon fans should soon have an answer about a pending football season.

It was in August when the Southern Conference decided to postpone fall sports with the hopes of moving them to the spring.

In a question and answer session with members of the media Friday afternoon, Dr. Noland said the presidents within the Southern Conference are expected to meet next week.

“The presidents of the Southern Conference will meet next week and hopefully we’ll be able to finalize a couple of questions that are lingering around football and the league can announce the season for the spring,” Dr. Noland said.

Dr. Noland added that he anticipated the season starting, “late January, early February, we’ll wrap up competition at the beginning of April so our teams will be ready for the playoffs.”

During the discussion, Dr. Noland mentioned that the Ohio Valley Conference will play games on Sundays, and said that is something the Southern Conference could consider.

“Some leagues at our level across the country have released schedules. I know the OVC did this week and they are playing on Sunday. I think we’ll consider Sunday competition for football in the Southern just for the simple reason that the calendar will be very pleasantly packed in the spring with athletic events because there will be basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, every single sport will be competing concurrently,” Dr. Noland said.

Dr. Noland added that he hopes the Southern Conference will be able to announce a football schedule in the next several days.

