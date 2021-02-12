SoCon announces no general ticket sales to conference tournament

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference announced there will be no general ticket sales to its 2021 conference basketball championships.

The SoCon says the decision is in accordance with state and local COVID-19 safety measures.

The conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will take place March 4–8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

The ancillary events that usually surround the tournament, such as the SoCon Fan Experience, Education Days program, and Downtown Dribble, have also been canceled.

Some previously announced tournament game times have been altered to allow more time for COVID-19 testing and sanitizing the court. For the men’s tournament, the last two quarterfinal games on Saturday, March 6 will start half an hour earlier than previously announced, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

In the women’s tournament, games will now start at 12 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. Games will start at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5. The championship game will get underway at noon on Sunday, March 7.

Due to the number of games that have been postponed this season, the SoCon will use modified tiebreaking procedures that preclude every team from playing the same number of games.

Both the men’s and women’s regular-season champions will be determined based on best winning-percentage in conference play, however, men’s teams must have played at least 10 conference opponents and women’s teams at least eight conference opponents.

If the conference tournament is unable to be played, the league will determine its NCAA Tournament automatic qualifiers based on regular-season performance. If two teams have the same winning percentage, preference will be given to the team that has played the most conference games.

If the entire tournament is allowed to take place, the winners will earn the league’s automatic bids, as usual.

Seeding in the conference tournaments will be based on conference winning percentage and will be done first among teams that have met the minimum game threshold. Teams that did not meet the threshold will be seeded after the top six teams are seeded in the men’s bracket and top four teams in the women’s bracket.

The full tiebreaking procedures can be found on the SoCon’s website.