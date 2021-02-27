SoCon announces basketball tournaments to allow limited attendance

The ETSU men’s basketball team celebrates after winning the 2020 Southern Conference Tournament (Photo: WJHL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference announced it will allow 544 people to attend each session at its 2021 conference basketball championships.

The conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will take place March 4–8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

This follows after North Carolina made adjustments to mass gathering limitations earlier this week, according to the SoCon.

These tickets will be distributed through the member institutions of the SoCon to allow families and a handful of fans to attend games.

The events will remain socially distanced, and there will be no fan seating on the court level of the venue.

The tournament schedule has been adjusted.

Thursday’s women’s games will now be played in two sessions, with games launching at noon, 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday’s women’s semifinals will start at noon and 2:15 p.m., followed by men’s first-round games at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The decision to allow limited attendance follows after the SoCon had originally announced there would be no general ticket sales for the tournaments.