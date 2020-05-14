SoCon alters some championship formats, makes other changes to reduce costs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference on Thursday announced measures to reduce costs for the conference and its institutions due to financial challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures, which include changes to championship formats for some sports, will be implemented for the 2020-2021 academic year and will be re-evaluated at the end of the year.

The measures include:

Reducing the number of teams qualifying for conference championships to the top four teams in the regular season in the sports of men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and baseball

Scaling back on conference championship expenses while ensuring quality and memorable events

Reducing all-conference baseball series from three days to two

Reducing the men’s and women’s golf championships from three days to two

Adjusting in-person coaches’ meetings and the conference’s fall meetings to virtual events

Adjusting in-person football and basketball media days to virtual events

Identifying other potential savings concepts that each institution can implement per its preference

The conference has also reduced its staff and frozen salaries. Staff travel to conventions, seminars, and regular-season contests will also be reduced.

“In order to address the significant financial shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s presidents and ADs approved a cost savings plan for the 2020-21 athletic year that will assist with these challenges,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said in a news release Thursday. “These are not easy decisions to make but are necessary given the unprecedented circumstances. I applaud our conference leadership in being proactive and strategic in addressing this issue.”

The measures were approved by the SoCon Council of Presidents and directors of athletics.