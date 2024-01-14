JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball remained undefeated in Southern Conference play with a hard-fought 77-71 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

The Blue and Gold was without the services of starting point guard, Kendall Folley, and reserve guard Jaileyah Cotton for the second-straight contest. Folley is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 10.0 points per game before her injury.

With the two missing time, the team has turned to freshman guard Brecken Snotherly. The Franklinville, North Carolina native has been in the starting lineup for both SoCon matchups – and contributed in a big way.

She’s combined to score 27 points and grab seven rebounds in the last two games as a member of the starting five.

Snotherly admitted there’s been an adjustment in her mindset in this last week.

“You got to be ready right off the jump,” Snotherly said on Saturday. “There’s no relaxing, there’s no ‘Let me see what kind of defense they’re gonna come out in’ – you have to be ready.”

But, head coach Brenda Mock Brown believes she’s remained ready for this role.

“She just comes every day,” Mock Brown explained. “I said this morning, the reason Brecken was effective last night and today because that’s how she competes – whether it’s practice or a game. She’s not a gamer – she’s a practicer and a gamer.”

“You know, you’ve got to love that. You get out what you put in and that’s Brecken – that’s why I trust her out there.”

Folley and Cotton’s injuries are considered day-to-day, according to Mock Brown, and both could be ready for a trip to Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon.