Bucs Smith Garners First All-American Honor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 17, 2019) – For the first time in his collegiate career, Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.) was named an All-American. Smith was tabbed to the Associated Press FCS All-American Second Team on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith turned in a dominating senior season in which he was named a Buck Buchanan Award finalist and was named to both the Coaches and Media All-SoCon First Team. Smith started all 12 games, finishing with a team-best 89 tackles (62 solo) and pulled down a career-best and SoCon-leading five interceptions. The Alabama native also forced two fumbles on the season, his only two forced fumbles in his career.

Smith ranked 11th in the SoCon in tackles per game (7.4) and fourth in the league in passes defender per game (0.83). The redshirt-senior defensive back recorded a career-best 11 tackles three times this season, including the season opener at Appalachian State and a pair of conference games against Samford and WCU.

Smith put together a string of three consecutive games with an interception, beginning with the game-clinching snag in ETSU’s 20-14 win over FCS playoff opponent Austin Peay. Smith forced at least one turnover in six of the 12 games played and led the Bucs in tackles in seven of the 12 games.