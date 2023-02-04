CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball was held to just eight first-quarter points on Saturday afternoon and could never catch back up to the Mocs. Chattanooga earned the season sweep of the Lady Bucs with a 73-62 victory.

Two of the conference’s top defenses showed up early, as the home team took a 33-24 advantage into the half. The Blue and Gold shot just 29.6 percent from the floor in those first 20 minutes.

However, Chattanooga surged to open the second half, scoring 24 points in the third quarter to create separation.

Both teams turned in balanced scoring efforts, as five Mocs and four Bucs finished in double figures.

ETSU was led by Jiselle Thomas’ 19 points, as Jakhyia Davis (15 pts), Nevaeh Brown (13 pts) and Kendall Folley (10 pts) also played their part.

Raven Thompson matched a game-high 19 points for Chattanooga.

With the loss, ETSU (17-7, 4-4 SoCon) has its four-game winning streak snapped. The Bucs will return to action at Samford on Thursday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.