Sloan talks about why he wants to play for the Buccaneers

Manhattan, KS (WJHL) — New ETSU basketball signee David Sloan was also being looked at by Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Sloan, who might have to sit out if he’s not granted a waiver by the NCAA is back to 100 percent after suffering a broken wrist last summer.

Sloan, who had at one time was considered one of the top JUCO players in the country is another product of John A. Logan college, a school that’s already produced TWO ETSU players, the latest being Sloan’s childhood friend and current Buccaneer player Vonnie Patterson.

“I kept up with their games all of the times, I watched about 10 or 11 games and I also tried to stay in touch with them by watching their games,” Sloan said, “and what I liked about the team from last year is the freedom they play with. Everybody wanted everybody else to shine. It was just a big family and that’s something I wanted to be a part of.”