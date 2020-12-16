Sloan leads Bucs to second win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — David Sloan logged 18 points and seven assists to lead the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to a 65–60 victory over Gardner-Webb inside Freedom Hall on Tuesday night.

It was a career-high performance for the senior point guard who came to Johnson City from Kansas State.

Ledarrius Brewer scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds while Vonnie Patterson contributed 10 points, three assists, and two steals. Damari Monsanto and Richard Amaefule each grabbed six rebounds.

Gardner-Webb was led by D’Maurian Williams, who scored 17 points.

The Buccaneers shot 36.7 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 73.3 percent from the line. The blue and gold squad also committed a season-low 12 turnovers.

The Bucs improved to 2–3 with Tuesday night’s victory.

ETSU head coach Jason Shay is hoping to secure an opponent for this Thursday after USC Aiken said it would be unable to play the Bucs due to COVID-19.