JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball prevailed in a physical battle with the Bears on Saturday afternoon inside Brooks Gymnasium, 77-71.

The Blue and Gold were, once again, without starting point guard Kendall Folley and reserve guard Jaileyah Cotton.

In an up-tempo first quarter, the Bucs trailed the visitors by a single point, 20-19. However, behind a wave of second-chance points, Mercer jumped out to an 12-point advantage early in the second frame.

The home team found some life before the break, as they ripped off an 18-5 run to close the half.

Despite losing starting center Jakhyia Davis to a neck injury in the second half, Brenda Mock Brown’s crew scrapped their way to victory behind four double-digit scorers.

“We needed to adjust to that,” Mock Brown said after the game of Mercer’s physicality. “Told our kids we got to stay composed through this … And I thought we came out on the better end of that.”

“I mean, we got a ton of free throw opportunities, played through it and stepped to the line and hit.”

“They were being a little bit more physical than us at that time and we looked at each other and we said, ‘We got to come out tougher,'” freshman guard Brecken Snotherly said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”

Snotherly notched 12 points and five boards in her second-consecutive start. Graduate transfer Breanne Beatty also rose to the occasion, scoring 13 points and snagging six rebounds.

“I think it shows we have resilience,” she said. “It shows what we do in practice. We always go hard against each other. So it just shows, I guess, exactly what we’re putting in.”

Beatty also reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in the victory.

The usual suspects – Courtney Moore (16 pts) and Nevaeh Brown (14 pts) – led the way for the Bucs.

ETSU (13-4, 2-0 SoCon) will have full week to prepare for rival Chattanooga next Saturday. Tip-off in the Scenic City is set for 2 p.m.