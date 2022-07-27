CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 27, 2022) – For the second straight year, the Bucketneers’ suffered a heart-breaking loss in the Sweet 16 of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Playing without Jalen Riley – their second-leading scorer – the second-seeded Bucketneers fell to top-seeded Best Virginia, 63-62, in the third round of the TBT on Wednesday night inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Desonta Bradford netted a game-high 22 points and T.J. Cromer scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, but after using a 7-0 run to go up one during the Elam Ending, Best Virginia’s Kevin Jones netted the game-winning jumper en route to lifting the West Virginia alumni team to the Elite Eight.

The Bucketneers felt the absence of Riley, who was averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the first two games of the TBT, as Best Virginia’s bench outscored the ETSU alumni squad by 24, 29-5. Both teams scored 22 points in the paint, while the Bucketneers turned 19 Best Virginia turnovers into 24 points.

For the game, the Bucketneers shot 39 percent (24-62) and 35 percent from beyond the arc (12-34), while Best Virginia shot 50 percent or better from both. The host team posted a 55 percent clip from the field (24-44) and went 8-of-16 from long distance.