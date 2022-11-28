JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ all-time leading scorer, Tim Smith, will soon have his jersey hanging from the rafters at Freedom Hall.

The program is set to honor Smith before Saturday’s contest against Jacksonville State, the ETSU Athletic Department announced on Monday.

Smith played for the Blue and Gold from 2002-06, scoring 2,300 points in his career. It is still the most points ever scored by a Buccaneer in program history. Smith also finished second all-time in points per game, averaging 19.2 points per contest.

The Newport News, Virginia native was three times named First Team All-Conference in his collegiate career. He also earned individual accolades as the 2006 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, as well as the 2003 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year.

“I was shocked and overwhelmed when hearing this news,” Smith said in a statement. “I wouldn’t trade my time at ETSU for anything. I love being a Buccaneer. My teammates helped me a lot and without them none of this would have been possible … The fans embraced myself and the team, which helped create some special memories during my time at ETSU.”

Current ETSU head men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver called Smith “one of the greatest to play at ETSU”, adding that it was time for the guard’s jersey to hang in Freedom Hall.

A ceremony to honor Smith will be held prior to Saturday’s 4 p.m. tip-off against Jacksonville State.