Shay announces the signing of Sadaidriene Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 25, 2021) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay and his staff announced on Monday the signing of Sadaidriene ‘DayDay’ Hall (Sulphur Springs, Texas).

Hall, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward, is currently enrolled in classes this semester at ETSU and has been granted immediate eligibility. Hall set the school record for most rebounds, steals and assists, while scoring over 1,300 points for head coach Clark Cipoletta at Sulphur Springs High School.

Hall was an all-state performer at Sulphur Springs High School, while he also played one season at Link Year Prep. At Sulphur Springs, Hall averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds, while he shot 65 percent from the field and 80 percent at the free throw line. Hall played an integral role in guiding Sulphur Springs to a 29-9 record and its first-ever state tournament appearance in school history. During his sophomore season, Hall played on the team that finished 31-6 and won a district title.

Coming out of high school, Hall – who signed with IUPUI – was ranked No. 32 among 2020 players in the state of Texas via TexasBoysBasketball.com, while being pegged No. 35 in the state by Rivals.com.

Hall spent the last season playing for coach Adam Donyes at Link Year Prep.