Johnson City, TN — Now that the ETSU men’s basketball season is over, it’s time to start thinking about next season and how things can get better for head coach Desmond Oliver and his Buccaneer squad. Already they will have some holes to fill following the graduation of brothers LeDarrius and Ty Brewer and David Sloan.

And now it appears the transfer portal has created some vacancies… Shooting guard Brandon Hall, power forward Issac Farah, and 6-10 246 pound center Matt Nunez have all announced they will be transferring.

Hear from Bucs head coach Des Oliver tomorrow morning at 9:20 on 640 am the Sports Monster.