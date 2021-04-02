Serrel Smith Jr. the latest ETSU player to enter transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Junior guard Serrel Smith Jr. is the latest ETSU men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal.

Smith, who transferred to ETSU from Maryland, averaged seven points, grabbed a total of 24 steals, and led the team in free-throw shooting at 83% this season. He played in all 25 games and started on 17 occasions.

The St. Petersburg, Florida native is at least the seventh ETSU player to enter the portal in recent weeks and the third to announce following the resignation of coach Jason Shay.

The other players who entered the portal are Paul Smith, Truth Harris, Marcus Niblack, Ismael Valdez, Sadaidriene Hall, and Damari Monsanto.

