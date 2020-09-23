Senior guard Patrick Good ‘opting out’ of his final season with ETSU Bucs basketball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced Wednesday that Patrick Good would not be returning for his final season with the Bucs.

Good, a redshirt senior guard, has decided to opt-out of his final season with the ETSU Bucs, according to the release.

The release also included the following statement from ETSU men’s basketball head coach, Jason Shay.

“After having multiple conversations with Patrick, he decided to utilize the NCAA 2020 Opt-out opportunity for his final season,” said Coach Shay. “During our meetings, I made it very clear that I support his decision to opt-out for the health and safety of his family. Due to the uncertainty related to competing, and his concerns related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of his family, he informed me it was in family’s best interest for him to utilize the opt-out option granted by the NCAA. He has been a tremendous asset to ETSU, and we wish Patrick and his family the best of luck.” Jason Shay, ETSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Good also tweeted about his decision on Wednesday saying in part, “this has been the most difficult decision of my life.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.