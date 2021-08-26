Second year under Jay Yelton starts with a win for ETSU women’s soccer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jay Yelton’s first season as head coach of the ETSU women’s soccer team played out far from his expectations. A COVID-19 spring season reduced to 8 games saw the Bucs go 1-6-1 with the lone win coming at home against UNCG.

Year Two had a much stronger start Thursday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium on the ETSU campus, beating Presbyterian 1-0 in front of a strong home crowd. Katie Phillips scored the only goal in the 5th minute, assisted by Maegan Sours.

Lightning delays bumped the match from it’s 7 p.m. start time back to 8:30 p.m. kickoff, after losing its original season opener against Ole Miss due to a weather cancellation.

The Bucs hit the road for four straight games, starting with a trip to Asheville, N.C. to face UNCA on Sunday afternoon.

