JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs have made battling back in the ninth inning a habit over the last few days.

For a second-consecutive game, ETSU dug deep with their backs against the wall to defeat visiting Radford, 6-5. Cameron Sisneros provided the game-winning hit – a 2-RBI double to the wall in right field – and set the hometown crowd ablaze.

It was a strong start for ETSU on Tuesday evening, as Sisneros and Nick Iannantone both delivered RBIs for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The teams traded a run in the third, including a Sisneros home run, setting the Bucs in front, 3-1.

But, with two swings of the bat in the fourth inning, the Highlanders pushed ahead, 5-3. Paul Moore delivered the biggest blow with a bases-clearing double to right field.

The bats remained relatively quiet until that ninth inning. Cody Miller extended his hit streak to 14 games and delivered an RBI single that pulled the Blue and Gold to within one run. Sisneros delivered the final blow on the first pitch of the next at-bat.

Sisneros finished his monster day 3-for-4 with 4 RBI and two runs scored, while Miller drove home a run and scored two more on the day.

The win on the mound went to Derek McCarley, his first of the season. McCarley pitched the final two innings of the game, allowing no runs on just two hits.

The Bucs (15-15) return to SoCon action at Mercer this weekend. The first game of a three-game set is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday night.