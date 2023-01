CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62. King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds. Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5).