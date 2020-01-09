Second half comeback puts ETSU over UNCG 64-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WJHL) — After trailing by eight points at halftime, the ETSU men’s basketball team made a second-half comeback to defeat UNCG 64-57 in Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Joe Hugley led the Buccaneers in scoring with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bo Hodges put up 13 points and Tray Boyd III added 11 points. Lucas N’Guessan made three blocks.

Isaiah Miller made 24 points for the Spartans.

The Bucs outscored the Spartans 41-26 in the second half.

Then, with less than 30 seconds on the clock and ETSU clinging to a one-point lead, UNCG head coach Wes Miller became upset with the game officials and received two technical fouls, resulting in him being ejected from the game. The first foul came after he slammed a clipboard on the court.

UNCG coach Wes Miller became upset with officials late in the game (WJHL)

The fouls and subsequent free throw opportunities allowed the Bucs to extend their lead to four points. That lead would increase to seven points when the Spartans fouled two more times before the clock finally ran out.

ETSU connected on 37% of shots from the field, 24% from beyond the arc, and 79% at the line.

The Bucs are now 14-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play this season.

The team will return to Freedom Hall this Saturday where they will face VMI. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.