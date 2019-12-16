SEC Network to televise ETSU-LSU basketball game on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — You can watch the ETSU men’s basketball team take on the LSU Tigers on television this Wednesday.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network with tipoff set for 7 p.m. EST inside Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

It will be the first time the two teams have met on the court.

ETSU fans who can’t travel to the game can watch it at Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City, according to ETSU Athletics.

After crushing Milligan 97-41 on Sunday, the Bucs are now 9-2 this season. The Tigers are 7-2 overall and are on a four-game win streak. LSU is 6-0 at home.

