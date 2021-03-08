Season ends for ETSU men’s basketball, falling to UNCG in SoCon semifinals

The Buccaneers wrap up the season with a 13-12 overall record

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team saw its first season under head coach Jason Shay come to a close Sunday night, losing to UNCG 77-65 in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals in Asheville.

The Buccaneers were trading blows with the Spartans and trailed by one point heading into the break, but UNCG was able to take over as down the stretch.

“It was down to them wanting it more, it came down to them be more aggressive for loose balls and second chance points and things like that. They were more aggressive than us and that’s what it came down to,” ETSU senior forward Vonnie Patterson said.

Leading the squad from Greensboro was senior guard Isaiah Miller, who chalked up 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Also helping out Wes Miller’s squad was sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, who recored 11 points and seven assists.

“Can’t give Miller the foot angles for the most part. We did a good job for him to have 21 points on 21 shots,” head coach Jason Shay said.

Three players reached double figures with junior forward Ty Brewer tallying a team-high 15 points and nine boards. Senior guard David Sloan scored 13, while redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to return ever player from this years roster given the NCAA rules about this years eligibility and Shay believes he’s got plenty of momentum heading into next season.

“It’s been successful in it’s own right for a first year head coach dealing with the pandemic,” Shay said.

Patterson saw eye-to-eye with his head coach.

“We got a lot of work to do on maturity, chemistry and we got to want it more. There is lot that goes into winning a program.”