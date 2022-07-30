ASHEVILLE, NC. (WJHL) – The fanfare of SoCon Media Day has come and gone, much like the college career of ETSU’s all-time points leader, Quay Holmes.

The 2021 Walter Payton Award finalist put up video game numbers seemingly every week – and yet, running back might be the position that the Bucs will fill with the greatest east this season.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors is not stranger to the field. He was the second part of the two-headed backfield the Blue and Gold used last fall. The Jasper, Tennessee native rushed for 1,019 yards and ten touchdowns, en route to multiple All-American selections.

It’s, therefore, no surprise that Saylors has been named the SoCon preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Even in his first season as head coach, George Quarles knows just how important Saylors will be to the team this fall.

“Jacob is a heck of a player, had a great year last year and has had a great career,” he said. “He won’t have to share time this year with anybody – it will kind of be his show.”

“I think we’ll use him in a variety of ways – very versatile, runs the ball well from the backfield,” Quarles continued. “I think you can get it to him in the passing game, as well. Blocks well, great leader, great teammate – anything Jacob gets, he deserves.”

Saylors and the Bucs will open the season in just over a month – on Thursday, September 1 against Mars Hill.