(WJHL) — New ETSU head basketball coach Brooks Savage continues to build his coaching staff, this afternoon he named Rob Peterson as ETSU’s Director of Basketball Operations. Peterson, played collegiately under Tubby Smith at High Point, spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Coker University in South Carolina.

In his one season at Coker, the Cobras made the SAC tournament for the first time in five years and increased its win total from five to 12 in Peterson’s one season on the bench…. Peterson is the son of Buzz Peterson, who coached at ETSU in 1989-90