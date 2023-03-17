JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) next men’s head basketball coach could be headed down the stretch to completion.

News Channel 11 learned through several sources Thursday that Brooks Savage is being tapped as a frontrunner for the position.

Savage, a former ETSU assistant coach under former head coach Steve Forbes, is currently on the bench with Forbes at Wake Forest. They have been together since their tenure under Bruce Pearl at the University of Tennessee.

Like former ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver, this would be the first head coaching job for Savage, who would inherit a team that struggled to a 12-20 overall record. Savage would also be the second coach from the Forbes staff to take the job since Jason Shay coached for one season.