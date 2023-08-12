JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball’s summer session is in the books. Next up for the squad – back to the classroom for the fall semester and preseason practice.

The program has had its fair share of head coaches over the last five seasons – from Steve Forbes and Jason Shay, to Desmond Oliver and now Brooks Savage.

The first-year head man knows just how hard the constant change can be on the student-athletes. Despite that adversity, Savage has nothing but gratitude for all four returners from last season. They have all emerged as a steadying force for both the newcomers and the new coaches on staff.

However, junior forward Jaden Seymour has been turning heads in the building, in particular, from the get-go.

“You know, I knew Jaden Seymour was a good player and he has been two feet in since day one, since March 20th, at 10 o’clock in the morning when we first met with the team – he has been two feet in,” Savage said on Friday.

Seymour started 24 games for the Blue and Gold last winter, averaging a solid 8.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in 29 appearances. And yet, Savage believes the North Carolina native is on track to continue improving.

“He has had a fantastic summer,” Savage continued. “I mean, about as good a summer as anybody that I’ve ever coached that I can remember. You know, he came in at 196 and he walked out of here at 212 [pounds].”

Savage gave a big shoutout to the nutrition staff and Seymour himself for setting that transformation in motion over the last few months.