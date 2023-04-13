JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Maki Johnson will be sporting the Blue & Gold during the 2023–24 season, according to a Thursday announcement by new ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage.

Johnson, a shooting guard who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while attending Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He also shot 55% from outside the arc.

Johnson has a 3-star rating from 247Sports and Rivals. Johnson is rated as the No. 34 shooting guard overall in the country and the No. 1 player in West Virginia by 247Sports Composite.

“Maki has played against the best competition throughout his high school career at Huntington Prep and on the AAU circuit, which has prepared him to be successful at ETSU,” Savage said. “He will be a great addition to our program and has a bright future ahead as a Buccaneer.”

Johnson was voted Chick-fil-A Classic Most Valuable Player after guiding Huntington Prep to victories over Oak Hill Academy, Calvary Christian Academy, and then-No. 6 IMG Academy. Johnson finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in a 67-54 win over Oak Hill, and he followed that up with a 17-point, four-rebound performance in a 79-67 win against Calvary Christian. Johnson had 11 points, three rebounds, and three triples in the final win over IMG. Huntington Prep was ranked ninth in the country after the competition.

“I chose ETSU because Coach Savage and the staff’s morals and values on and off the court align with my personal values,” said Johnson, who was also named MVP of the Quincey Shootout and was a McDonald’s All-American candidate. “The winning tradition, the fan support, and most importantly, the style of play fits the way I play.”