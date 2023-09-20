JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If the ETSU men’s basketball team was in search of a big man they got one Wednesday when new head coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of 6-foot-10, 230-pound center David Meriwether out of Indianapolis.

Meriwether played his sophomore and junior seasons at Indianapolis Metropolitan and graduated from Lawrence North High School.

For his career, Meriwether averaged 15 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists and 7 blocks. He also finished top-five in the state in blocks and rebounds.

During his junior season, Meriwether helped guide his team to the sectional championship, while he was the first Indiana junior all-star in school history.